Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,790 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

