Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $731,000 Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.26% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Shares of TNP opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $444.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

