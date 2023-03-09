Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,940 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $606.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.