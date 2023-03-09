Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,532 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Murphy USA by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,693,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $253.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average of $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA



Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

