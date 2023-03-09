Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 8,894 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

