Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $746,000 Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Enhabit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHAB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Price Performance

About Enhabit

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

