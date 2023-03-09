Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $748,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,996 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

