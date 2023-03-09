Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,218 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.29% of Yellow worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yellow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Stock Performance

NASDAQ YELL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $8.90.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow



Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

