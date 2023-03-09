Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 25,749 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,196,000 after buying an additional 166,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.