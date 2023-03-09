Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 39,816 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,816 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,169.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 962,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after buying an additional 919,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

