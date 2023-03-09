Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,932 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.70 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

