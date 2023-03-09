Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 80,099 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,099 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CPF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $596.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13.
Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.
About Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.
