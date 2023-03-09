Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.