Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.