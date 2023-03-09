Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $223,000.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
