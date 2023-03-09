Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

