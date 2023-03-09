Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 17.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,924,000 after acquiring an additional 164,630 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 36.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,219,000 after acquiring an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

