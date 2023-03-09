Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,167.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PCVX opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $49.31.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
