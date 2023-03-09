RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.0 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $210.90 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

