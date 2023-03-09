Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

