Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 34.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.