Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 22,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8,564.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 273,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KIM stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

