Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,340 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,436. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $679.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

