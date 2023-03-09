Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 39,950 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

