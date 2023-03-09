Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

