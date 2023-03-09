Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,675 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

U-Haul Price Performance

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

