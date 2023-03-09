Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.