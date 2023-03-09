Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,960 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

