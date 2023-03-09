Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Watsco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Watsco by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Watsco by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $306.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

