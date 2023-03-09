Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,477. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

