Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,774.84 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,240.69 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,973.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,119.22.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

