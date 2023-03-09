Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $253.47 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

