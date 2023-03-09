Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

CHK stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

