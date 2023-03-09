Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.90 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,250 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY opened at $186.31 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

