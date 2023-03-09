Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £49,263.75 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72).

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,358 ($16.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,299.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,146.47. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,216.39 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,245.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HILS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

