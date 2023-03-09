Brokers Issue Forecasts for 908 Devices Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.62. 908 Devices has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $4,061,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $2,998,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

