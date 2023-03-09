Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $740.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

