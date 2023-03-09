Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Passage Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.

Passage Bio Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PASG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

PASG opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.