Wedbush Comments on Verona Pharma plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 360,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

