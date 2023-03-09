Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE BJ opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.