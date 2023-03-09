Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BJ opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

