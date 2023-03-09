Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,154 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 262,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,286.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $218.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.