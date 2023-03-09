Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

