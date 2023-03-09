Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,865 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FLO opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

