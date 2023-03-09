First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,041 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Clearway Energy worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

CWEN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

