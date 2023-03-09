839 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

