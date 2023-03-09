Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $5,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

