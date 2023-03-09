Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,346,311 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

