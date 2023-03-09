Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$147.00 to C$140.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as low as C$107.00 and last traded at C$108.31, with a volume of 35773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 price target (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

