Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,118 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.