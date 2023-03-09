United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 444 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

