Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $255,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

